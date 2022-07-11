Barney Melekian to retire as Santa Barbara Police Chief on Friday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Interim Police Chief Barney Melekian will serve his last day with the city police department on Friday and step into retirement following a 50-year career in public service.

“It has been my privilege to serve the city of Santa Barbara and the men and women of the police department who work tirelessly to keep the city safe.” Melekian said. “I am truly honored to have been allowed to close out my law enforcement career as Santa Barbara’s Police Chief."

Melekian was appointed as interim chief on March 1, 2021 following former Chief Lori Lunhow's retirement in February 2021.

Melekian has led the police department through COVID-19 masking and vaccination issues, the development of the police oversight ordinance, and through budgetary challenges.

“I have been honored to work with one of the leading experts in modern policing," said City Administrator Rebecca Bjork. "We will miss Barney, and he leaves knowing he has moved our local team even closer to being a model for other communities.”

Melekian's career in public service and law enforcement has been nothing short of distinguished and accomplished.

He was awarded the Medal of Valor and the Medal of Courage during his 23 years of service at the Santa Monica Police Department, served as the Director of Community Oriented Policing Services at the U.S. Department of Justice, as well as serving as the police chief in Pasadena for 13 years, which included six months as acting as the fire chief and 10 months as acting as the city manager.

He also served as the undersheriff for Santa Barbara County and the assistant county executive officer.

Melekian was awarded the prestigious Police Executive Research Forum's Leadership Award in September 2021, which acknowledged his contributions to American law enforcement.

In addition to his career in law enforcement, he served in the Army from 1967 to 1970 and the Coast Guard Reserves from 1984 to 2009.

"Throughout his distinguished career, Chief Melekian has been a mentor and role model to numerous law enforcement professionals. The exceptional leadership and guidance that he has displayed as Chief has been truly appreciated by the men and women of the Santa Barbara Police Department," said Santa Barbara Police spokesman Ethan Ragsdale.

"Chief Melekian brought stability during a difficult and challenging time and his leadership has made an impact that will be felt for years to come."