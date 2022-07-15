Skip to Content
SBPD names interim police chief, permanent selection expected within weeks

Santa Barbara Police Dept.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara will have a new police chief taking over the department within weeks. But until that announcement, Commander Marylinda Arroyo will serve as the interim police chief.

Arroyo has been with her hometown police department since 1991. During her 27 years as a peace officer Arroyo has been a patrol officer, crisis negotiations team member, academy instructor and a special investigations detective among other roles.

She was also the first female in the 122-year history of SBPD to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant, captain and commander, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Commander Arroyo takes over the interim role of police chief immediately. A permanent chief announcement is expected within weeks. Arroyo takes over after the retirement of Barney Melekian who also was serving as the interim chief.

