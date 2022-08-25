Santa Ynez Valley high school senior takes first solo flight

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. – A local Santa Ynez Valley high school senior soared expectations as she took her first solo flight of a Cessna 172 aircraft on Thursday morning.

Helen Pruitt-Kennet, a 17-year-old Dunn School student, took off in the aircraft from the Santa Ynez Airport and flew to the skies.

"I'm excited. I put about 30 hours of flight, just flight, time into this, much more of studying and I know how to fly the plane," she said. "I think I'm confident in my abilities. So I'm ready."

She was accompanied by her flight instructor and family members and friends watched from the tarmac.

Pruitt-Kennet said it is part of her dream to become a fully-licensed pilot.

She was the recipient of a special scholarship from the Santa Ynez Valley Airport Authority, with support from the Chumash and private donations, which has allowed her to pursue her aviation dream.