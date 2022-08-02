Goleta to use Measure A funding for bike, pedestrian improvement projects

GOLETA, Calif. – The city of Goleta will be using its newly-awarded Measure A funding on projects aimed at improving bike and pedestrian access and safety across the city.

The city was awarded two Capital Improvement Program projects by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments through Cycle 5 of the Measure A South Coast Regional Bicycle and Pedestrian competitive grant program, according to Goleta spokesman Jaime Shaw.

That grant program will contribute funding to the construction phase for a portion of the San Jose Creek Bike Path and Southern Segments project, as well as funding for the construction phase of the Hollister Old Town Interim Striping Project, Shaw said.

The Measure A grant funds will contribute to construction of the Northern Segment of the San Jose Creek Multipurpose Path Project, which consists of the extent of the bike path which falls within the CalTrans right of way at the Highway 101 bridge crossing, according to Shaw.

CalTrans will begin the construction for the replacement of the Highway 101 bridge over San Jose Creek in early 2023 and will be the lead agency for the overall project construction.

"This strategy produces many benefits to both projects (bridge and bike path) including reduction of impacts to the creek and surrounding environment and reduction in project cost," Shaw said, adding that the city will reimburse CalTrans for the construction cost of the bike path specific components.

The Measure A grants will contribute to roughly 50% of the construction costs up to a maximum of $438,000.

The funding will also be used on the construction of the portions of work that will benefit bike and pedestrian safety as part of the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project, which consists of restriping Hollister Avenue between Fairview Avenue and Kinman Avenue and reducing travel lanes from two to one in each direction.

Measure A grant funds will contribute $375,000 to overall construction costs for the project, according to the city.