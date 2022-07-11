Ridley-Tree Cancer Center participates in nationwide breast cancer clinical trial

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Ridley-Tree Cancer Center enrolled its first patient in a nationwide radiation oncology clinical trial for breast cancer.

The nationwide trial seeks to enroll over 1,700 women from 339 different study sites across the country to determine whether patients between the ages of 50 and 69 with early-stage breast cancer can avoid radiation treatment and still receive positive outcomes, according to Ridley-Tree spokeswoman Nicole Young.

“Historically, radiation therapy for breast cancer was a one-size-fits-all approach, including six weeks of radiation regardless of the aggressiveness of the disease,” said Dr. Shane Cotter, radiation oncologist and principal investigator for the trial.

“Our understanding of the disease has evolved over time, such that oncologists have begun to de-escalate treatment for less aggressive subsets. While one does not want to under-treat, we do not want to over-treat those patients we expect to still do very well with less aggressive therapies.”

Cotter said that studies of carefully-selected women over the age of 70 had shown no survival benefit to adding radiation.

“In older women, sometimes after surgery, just the anti-hormone pill is enough protection for the breast and body, because the risks are low. The research shows with this treatment plan, women in that age group can forgo the radiation and still do very well," he explained. "So we are now asking, if it’s true for the older women, is it is also true for younger women ages 50 to 69, who are very carefully selected.”

Patients in the trial will continue to the treatment course decided upon with their medical team, but half of the participants will no longer receive radiation. The other half of patients still receiving radiation will follow standard of care, according to Young.

The participants' will be followed for 10 years, with the primary study completion date in 2026 and final results expected in 2041.

“It’s exciting to have a trial that is on the leading edge of how we make important decisions about radiation treatment, and to be working alongside many trial sites and large academic centers,” Cotter said. “We always look forward to opening studies that we think ask the best questions, and best serve the patients in our community.”

Ridley-Tree's first trial participant was enrolled on Monday, showing the organization's "commitment to keep the Central Coast at the forefront of modern cancer care," Young said.