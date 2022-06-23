City of Goleta raised Pride flag at city hall for the first time

GOLETA, Calif. – The city of Goleta raised the Pride flag at the city hall chambers on Wednesday in what marked the first time a flag other than the United States or California flag has waived beside the building.

Councilman Kyle Richards raised the flag the day after the Goleta City Council signed a proclamation recognizing June 2022 as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

"LGBTQ+ individuals in the United States have fought for equal treatment, dignity, and respect, and remain determined to pursue full equality, respect, and inclusion for all individuals regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression," the city said in an Instagram post on Wednesday night.

"Despite being marginalized throughout the history of the United States, LGBTQ+ individuals continue to celebrate their identities, love, and contributions in various expressions of Pride."