Forward progress stopped on small vegetation fire in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – Fire crews were responding to a small vegetation fire that broke out in Carpinteria on Friday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire started around 4 p.m. on the 4500 block of Foothill Road in Carpinteria, near Carpinteria High School, according to the fire department. Crews were able to stop forward progress by 4:45 p.m.

The fire was less than one acre around 4:30 p.m. and had the potential to spread to two acres, according to Montecito Fire spokeswoman Christina Favuzzi.

There were no structures threatened, and the fire was burning in light grass and eucalyptus trees. The eucalyptus oils made the smoke from the fire heavier and will cause the mop-up to take a while, Favuzzi said.

There were light winds and the fire was burning at a slow rate of spread.

Los Padres National Forest, Santa Barbara County Fire, Montecito Fire, and Carpinteria-Summerland Fire crews all responded to get the fire under control.