Santa Barbara County Fire crews respond to vegetation fire in Santa Ynez Valley

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews were responding to a four-acre vegetation fire in the Santa Ynez Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire, deemed the White Fire, broke out in the area of 4062 White Oak Road around 3:50 p.m., according to fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Vegetation Fire #WhiteFire in the area of 4062 White Oak Rd. Santa Ynez Valley. 4 acres in burning grass, contained by roads on 2 sides. SBC personnel on scene, more units arriving. No structures threatened. C/T 3:50. pic.twitter.com/DXZ5k7sQRr — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) June 7, 2022

The burning grass was contained by roads on two sides, Bertucelli said, adding that no structures were threatened.

Additional units were arriving as of 4:15 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back with News Channel 3-12 for updates.