Polling location for voters assigned to Mariposa at Ellwood Shores changed to Dos Pueblos High School

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Election officials announced Friday that the polling location for voters assigned to Mariposa at Ellwood Shores has been changed to Dos Pueblos High School.

The new polling station is specifically located at the Performing Art Center Lobby at Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Ave in Goleta.

The county said that the precincts affected are 33-3134 and 31-3136 in the City of Goleta.

Your precinct number appears on the Vote by Mail ballot mailed to you in the upper right-hand corner of the ballot, according to the county.

The county said that this does not affect the Vote by Mail ballot you were mailed, and you may still vote with and return that ballot.

If you are unsure if this notice applies to you, you can contact the elections office at 1-800-722-8683.

