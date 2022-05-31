GOLETA, Calif. - What better way to work up an appetite than by riding bikes for 10 miles?

The EZBike Project brings "Taco Tuesday Group Rides" to Goleta in an event that allows South Coast residents to test ride e-bikes from 11:30 AM to 1:30 pm with a taco- filled lunch break in between.

The event provides its participants the luxury of testing out multiple bikes-- from a selection of 13 different e-bikes-- over the course of a 10 mile route. The EZBike Project Team will be there to assist participants and to discuss the perks of using electric bikes.

The event takes place Tuesday, May 31st from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM, starting in at the Traffic Solutions / SBCAG regional transit facility in Goleta at 6414 Hollister Avenue.

Participants must register ahead of time at EZBike.org .