Sheriff’s office releases identities of three victims killed in Isla Vista crash on Sunday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the identities of the three victims who were killed in a three-car crash on Sunday.

"The decedents are 28-year-old Jose Luis Hernandez of Santa Barbara, 20-year-old Sebastian Gil of Santa Barbara, and 20-year-old Daniel Razo of Yorba Linda," said SBCSO spokesperson Raquel Zick.

On Sunday, Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Daniel Bertucelli said that there were eight people involved in the crash – three were reported dead at the scene, two seriously injured, and three with non-life threatening injuries.

