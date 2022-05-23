Traffic pattern change planned in Santa Barbara’s downtown

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One way traffic on Anacapa street in downtown Santa Barbara may soon change in one specific area.

The Santa Barbara City Council is expected to approve a change in the traffic pattern in the area of Anacapa street between Gutierrez street and Haley street.

With the closure of State street nearby to create a car-free promenade, the city want to change Anacapa Street to create more options for drivers and have a better traffic circulation flow.

Tuesday the council will discuss the change.

The restriping could take place as part of an asphalt paving project this summer.