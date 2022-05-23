Nearly 700 pounds of trash picked up during second Goleta community clean-up event

GOLETA, Calif. – Volunteers picked up nearly 700 pounds of trash across the city of Goleta on Saturday as part of the second city-wide Beautify Goleta clean-up event.

City officials said that 75 volunteers showed up to collect 673 pounds of trash across four locations: Dos Pueblos/El Encanto, South Old Town, Marketplace, and Johny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park.

"That’s 673 pounds of trash that will no longer pollute our neighborhoods, creeks and ocean," said city spokesman Jaime Shaw.

Thirty-two volunteers showed up at the South Old Town location to pick up 412 pounds of trash, 15 volunteers met at the Marketplace location and were able to pick up 71 pounds of trash, and eight volunteers showed up at Johny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park to remove 49 pounds of trash.

Twenty volunteers showed up at the Dos Pueblos/El Encanto location to pick up a total of 141 pounds of trash.

The Dos Pueblos/El Encanto location was also the neighborhood spotlight of Saturday's event, and crews collected 2,900 pounds of furniture, mattresses, and other items as part of the Bulky Item Drop-Off, Shaw said.

Additionally, volunteers collected over 3,500 pounds of total waste – around 70% of which was able to be recycled.