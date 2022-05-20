Goleta residents to take part in community clean-up event on Saturday

GOLETA, Calif. – Volunteers will gather at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta for a community clean-up event on Saturday.

The event is part of Goleta's Beautify Goleta campaign that hosts morning clean-up events in neighborhoods throughout the city every other month.

While Saturday's event spotlight is Dos Pueblos High School, groups can also meet in South Old Town Goleta at S. Kellogg Avenue and Kellogg Way, the Phelps Road parking lot, and Adopt-a-Park Johny D. Wallis Park, according to city officials.

All of the cleanups start at 9 a.m., and volunteers will grab buckets and gloves and help pick up trash around the neighborhood.

Volunteers will receive a free Beautify Goleta shirt while supplies last and basic cleaning supplies will be provided.

Click here for more information about the clean-up events.