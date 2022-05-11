Santa Barbara County Fire to begin defensible space inspections in June

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department will begin defensible space inspections on June 1 to ensure that homes are protected during wildfire season.

"With the year-round threat of wildfire, the defensible space requirement is enforced at all times in Santa Barbara County," said fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

A minimum of 100 feet of defensible space is required around county homes, and engine companies will be performing inspections and providing homeowners with educational material on how to comply with the requirement, Bertucelli said.

Non-compliant homeowners are subject to citations, he added.

"The SBCFD reminds people that defensible space is the area around a structure, free of flammable plants and objects, that creates a zone in which firefighters can operate safely in order to help protect a home during a wildfire," Bertucelli said. "This space is wide enough to prevent direct flame impingement and reduce the amount of radiant heat reaching the structure."

The defensible space for each structure differs and depends on the type of vegetation and topography, according to Bertucello.

The fire department reminded residents of the Ready! Set! Go! program that was launched to educate Southern California residents about the threat of wildfire.

Click here for more information about the Ready! Set! Go! program.