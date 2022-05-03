Supreme Court leak sparks reproductive rights demonstrations along coast

CALIFORNIA, Calif.-In the wake of a leaked Roe v. Wade Supreme Court document people for and against legalized abortion took to the streets.

Pro-choice supporters rallied in De La Guerra Plaza in Santa Barbara, outside Santa Maria City Hall and in downtown San Luis Obispo.

In Ventura rival rallies took place on opposing corners of a busy intersection in front of the Ventura County Government Center.

The Supreme Court's final decision could be made public in late June or Early July.

That's when supporters on all sides of the issue will learn whether the draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito holds true.

The draft appears to show that five justices side with a pending case that challenges the 1973 Roe verses Wade ruling.

Your NewsChannel will have more on the local rallies and opinions shared tonight on the news.