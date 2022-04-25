Loma Alta Drive to reopen to vehicular traffic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Loma Alta Drive will reopen to car traffic beginning on Friday, May 6, according to city officials.

The street had been closed since October as crews made repairs and installed rails to prevent debris slides on the charred hill during the rainy season. The street sits below TV hill, which was the main site of the May 20, 2021 Loma Fire.

Loma Alta will be closed from Coronel Street to West Canon Perdido Street.

However, the street is expected to close again in October of 2022 and may be closed periodically in the future in preparation for storm-related events.