Condor Express pulls drowning kite surfer aboard near Leadbetter Beach, patient transported to hospital in critical condition

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A drowning kite surfer was pulled aboard by a whale-watching boat tour after nearby kite surfers alerted the crew of a surfer in distress, according to Santa Barbara City Fire.

This happened around 3:24 p.m. on Thursday, about a mile off the shores of Leadbetter Beach near Shoreline Dr., according to officials.

Members on the Condor Express called first responders and started performing CPR on the patient who was reported to be pulseless and not breathing at the scene.

Michael Hoose, Santa Barbara City Fire Battalion Chief, said 11 firefighters and harbor patrol responded and took over the rescue from those aboard the Condor Express.

Hoose said that the patient, a man estimated to be in his 60s, was in critical condition when he was transported to the AMR waiting at the nearby boat lodge, which then took him to Cottage Hospital.

First responders transport water rescue patient to ambulance near Leadbetter Beach on 4/7/2022. Herb Tuyay / KEYT.

No other injuries were reported, and the identity and/or current status of the patient has not been released.