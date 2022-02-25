Santa Barbara International Film Festival announces Outstanding Directors of the Year, additional Virtuosos Award honoree

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Friday announced that all five Oscar-nominated directors at the SBIFF will receive the Outstanding Directors of the Year Award, and added Ciarán Hinds to the list of honorees to receive the Virtuosos Award.

The Outstanding Directors of the Year Award honorees include:

Paul Thomas Anderson for "Licorice Pizza"

Kenneth Branagh for "Belfast"

Jane Campion for "The Power of the Dog"

Ryusuke Hamaguchi for "Drive My Car"

Steven Spielberg for "West Side Story"

The honorees will be meeting for one-on-one in-person conversations about their respective films, followed by a panel discussion with all of the honorees on March 3.

Hinds will be receiving the Virtuosos Award for his portrayal of Pop in "Belfast."

He will be joining these previously-announced honorees:

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Jamie Dornan (Belfast)

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)

Emilia Jones (CODA)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Simon Rex (Red Rocket)

Saniyya Sidney (King Richard)

All of the Virtuosos Award nominees will be meeting for an in-person conversation on March 5 to talk about their respective films.

"The heart and soul of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival has always been the camaraderie and conversation emanating from its panels. After two years of virtual dialogues, it will definitely be thrilling and exhilarating to be in a room listening live to all of this incredible talent," said SBIFF’s Executive Director Roger Durling.