Goleta distributes more than 10,000 free COVID-19 test kits

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The City of Goleta is distributing more than 10,000 free COVID-19 testing kits to the community on Saturday.

The tests will be given out at the West Wind Drive-In Theater from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., or until supplies last.

People can get up to six at-home tests per household.

You can stop by in your car or on a bike or scooter, but walk-ups aren't allowed.

Event organizers ask anyone participating to use Kellog Avenue to access the distribution site.

To order free at-home test kits online, click here.

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, click here to visit the Santa Barbara County Public Health Portal.