Report: Former Santa Barbara surf school owner Matthew Coleman ‘despondent,’ seeks forgiveness for killing his children in jailhouse letter to friend

SAN DIEGO, Calif. Matthew Taylor Coleman, in jail after telling federal investigators he brutally killed his children in Mexico, has sent a "despondent" letter to a family friend asking for forgiveness, according to a report in People Magazine.

Coleman, 40, the former owner of a Santa Barbara surf school, took his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter to Rosarito, Mexico, on August 9 where he allegedly killed them with a spearfishing gun. While questioned by law enforcement, Coleman told investigators he killed his children because they were "turning into monsters" and possessed serpent DNA. He also allegedly told investigators he was "enlightened" by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs.

The friend told People Magazine Coleman was "despondent and hopeless" in the letter he sent from lockup, and was dreading the holidays in jail. "He said he's sorry, that he never wanted to cause pain, and that he's working through why he made the choices he made. It was a very sad note," the friend said.

In September Coleman pleaded not guilty in federal court, where he had been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury.

The friend told People "he's alone with his thoughts 24/7. He's reflecting on the mistakes he made in life and wondering if there's any chance for redemption."

Coleman is charged with two counts of foreign first-degree murder of United States nationals. By law, these charges are eligible for the death penalty.