Santa Barbara Airport prepares for Christmas travel rush

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — There are 5 more travel days for a traveler to get to their Christmas destination. Christmas on Saturday is a tougher day for the Santa Barbara Airport to predict which day will be the busiest. Normally airport staff sees an increase the weekend before a holiday. But, this year could be tricky to figure out which day will be the busiest.

Airport officials encourage travelers to give themselves plenty of time to make their flights. More travelers mean busier parking lots and traffic dropping off and picking up passengers. More travelers also mean more lines checking in and going through security.

One traveler told NewsChannel 3-12 that the TSA line Saturday morning stretched down the stairs.