State Water customers on Central Coast to receive zero allocations in 2022

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - If you haven't been hoping or praying for rain, now is a good time to start.

For the first time since its inception in 1960, the California State Water Project will have zero allocations for customers across the state in 2022.

Exceptions will be made in the interest of public health and safety.

The State Water Project supplies cleaner, freshwater every year to 29 agencies including several customers here on the Central Coast.

Current severe or extreme drought conditions in California are largely to blame with forecasts predicting the drought to continue into next year.

Lake Oroville in northern California is the primary reservoir for the State Water Project and is currently at 30% capacity.

Central Coast reservoirs are all well below 50% capacity.

The prospect of zero State Water allocations means greater reliance on groundwater and well water for the Central Coast including the agriculture industry.

The California Department of Water Resources says allocations could change depending on the amount of rainfall and snowfall in the Sierra Mountains during the winter season.