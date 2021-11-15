Driver arrested for manslaughter, DUI following deadly Santa Barbara crash

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One of the drivers involved in a fiery crash in Santa Barbara is facing charges for vehicular manslaughter after the other driver died from their injuries.

The crash happened Sunday night on West Carrillo Street in Santa Barbara.

At around 8:20 p.m., a Nissan sedan and a Mercedes sedan collided head-on on Carrillo Street near Miramonte Drive. Investigators believe the Nissan, driven by 24-year-old Jose Fermin Lopez Jr. of Santa Barbara, was traveling at a high rate of speed without headlights on when it collided with the Mercedes.

Both Lopez and the driver of the Mercedes were seriously injured in the crash and needed to be rescued from their vehicles.

They were each transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

On Monday, Santa Barbara police announced that the driver of the Mercedes died from their injuries and Lopez had been placed under arrest for his role in the crash.

Police say Lopez is believed to have been driving under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into the oncoming vehicle.

Search and arrest warrants were drafted and Lopez is set to be booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail once he is discharged from the hospital.

He faces possible charges for vehicular manslaughter and DUI causing death.

The crash remains under investigation. The driver of the Mercedes has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin.