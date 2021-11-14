Head-on collision shuts down traffic on Carrillo near Miramonte in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A head-on collision Sunday in Santa Barbara shutdown a roadway.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Carrillo Street just down the hill from Miramonte Drive.

Witnesses said it appears one of the cars did not have headlights on prior to the crash. Police did not confirm if that was the case.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene of the crash.

The area was temporarily closed off to traffic.

The total number of injuries is unclear at this time.

The crash is under investigation.