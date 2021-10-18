Elings Park to screen Rocky Horror Picture Show to benefit Pacific Pride Foundation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Rocky Horror Picture Show will be screened at Elings Park on October 22.

Pacific Pride Foundation is holding the event and the proceeds will go to the organization along with Elings Park.

The event will be on Friday, October 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event will feature local Santa Barbara drag queens Vivian Storm and Angel D'Mon.

The screening will take place outdoors on the grassy fields of Elings Park.

“We’re excited to partner with Elings Park to provide this opportunity for the community to come together safely for what we hope will be an annual tradition,” said Kristin Flickinger, PPF executive director. “Put on your party clothes, bring your props, and get ready to dance the Time Warp again!”

There will be food, beer and wine available for purchase.

Guests are encouraged to come in costume to dance and sing along to the music.

The event is 21+ only and proof of COVID vaccinations or a negative test result from 72 hours prior will be required for entrance.

Masks are required for use of restrooms.

Tickets are $15 per person.

Parking is available onsite for $10 and is on a first-come-first-served basis.

To purchase tickets, click here.