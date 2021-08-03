Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office hosts National Night Out in Carpinteria

Santa Barbara - South County

CARPINTERIA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will host their National Night Out event in Carpinteria on Tuesday night.

National Night Out is a nationwide, annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

They hope these efforts will help make neighborhoods safer and a more caring place to live and work.

The block party event will be on the 800 block of Linden Avenue from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office will have their staff members there to talk to the community including the Forensics team, the Behavioral Sciences Unit, the K9 Unit and Custody Deputies from the Special Operations Response Team.

“I am proud to introduce the community of Carpinteria to my colleagues at the Sheriff’s Office. We are bringing team members from exciting areas of the Sheriff’s Office to this event, along with allied agencies and community groups for a fun summer evening," said Deputy James Carovano, the Community Resource Coordinator.

Carpinteria Fire, AMR, California Highway Patrol and California State Parks will be at the event along with agents from the DEA Los Angeles Field Division.

“This is a night for our nation to stand together and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity. National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen," said Matt Peskin from National Project Coordinator.

The event will also feature Donuts, the dog from At Ease International, walking around, the Carpinteria Skate Park and DJ Marco.