Santa Barbara homeowner, hired worker arraigned for illegal Eugenia tree removal

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two men charged with illegally cutting and removing trees from a Riviera neighborhood in Santa Barbara were in court Monday for their arraignment.

James Allen Carr and Enriquez Calles Vasquez both pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of vandalism and four misdemeanor counts.

The incident happened back in December of 2020 on Paterna Road.

Prosecutors allege Carr hired Vasquez and a crew to chop down four, mature Eugenia trees on or near Carr's newly purchased property. It's estimated the trees were more than 50-years-old; three were owned by the city.

Seven months later, neighbors are still up in arms, including Alan Malki and his family, who live right across the street from Carr.

"It's really hurt our privacy," Malki told NewsChannel 3. "We're completely exposed. Now he can, anybody at that house can look directly into our master bedroom, our kitchen, our dining room."

Malki was there the day the trees were chopped down and taken away. He said he asked the workers to stop so he and other neighbors could talk to Carr about the situation first. Park rangers also responded, telling the crew a permit was needed.

Neighbors told NewsChannel 3 that Carr put the home on the market within two months after the tree cutting incident. Many believe the Elk Grove man intended to "flip" the property all along. Eventually, the house was taken off the market, then recently, put back up for sale.

One large Eugenia tree still stands out front to the left of the house.

"He left this one which is equivalant to the size of the other ones because it blocks his view to the telephone pole," said Malki.

Malki said he and Carr have never spoken.

NewsChannel 3 reached out to Carr on Monday. He declined to meet or make a comment.