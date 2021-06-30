Two men face charges for illegally cutting down Eugena Trees in Santa Barbara

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A complaint has been filed against two men charged with illegally cutting down and removing three Eugena trees owned by the city of Santa Barbara.

James Allen Carr, of Elk Grove, and Enriquez Calles Vasquez, of North Highlands, have been charged with two felony vandalism violations. In addition, they face four misdemeanor violations of the Santa Barbara Municipal Code for removing the trees.

In December of 2020, Carr and Vasquez allegedly cut down and removed three Eugena Trees owned by the City. Those trees were located in front of Carr's home located on Paterna Road on the Riviera.

Carr and Vasquez also allegedly removed a 4th Eugena tree, located on Carr’s property.

The Eugena Trees were estimated to have been over 50 years old. The cost of replacing the 3 City of Santa Barbara owned trees is estimated to be over $100,000.

The felony complaint has incorporated the four other misdemeanor charges, and the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office will now take over.

The Arraignment is set for July 12.