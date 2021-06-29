The Turner Founder prepares homes for former foster care youth

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Turner Foundation held a ribbon-cutting and open house for a property that will house a dozen young people who aged out of foster care or are experiencing homelessness.

They call it the "Lisa Smith Wengler Foundation House. It's actually 3 separate homes for transitional age youth ages 18-24.

The Turner Foundation is working with the YMCA's Youth and Family Services department to provide case management for the participants.

For more information visit theturnerfoundation.org