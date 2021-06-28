Santa Barbara City firefighters reminding fireworks are illegal in the city

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Don't blow it. That's the message Santa Barbara City firefighters are using heading into Fourth of July weekend. They are reminding people fireworks are illegal in the city of Santa Barbara. And are encouraging people to just watch professional fireworks.

Santa Barbara County is in extreme drought conditions. And Santa Barbara City firefighters are doing everything they can to prevent avoidable fires. One method is discouraging non-professional fireworks.

In a tweet, firefighters wrote, "The only safe way to celebrate is attending a professional firework show. Plan ahead to celebrate responsibly!"