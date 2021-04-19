Injured paraglider rescued from mountains in Carpinteria

Santa Barbara - South County

CARPINTERIA, Calif. -- An injured paraglider was rescued from the mountains on Sunday in Carpinteria.

At around 1:45 p.m., Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District Firefighters responded to reports of a paraglider down.

The paraglider was reported to be below Divide Peak in the mountains above Carpinteria.

Responding agencies used cell phone GPS coordinates to determine the location of the paraglider.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue teams responded but were unable to make access by foot. A helicopter was dispatched to hoist the injured man up from the steep area.

The man, identified to be in his 60s, launched his glider and crashed due to unknown circumstances.

He was transported to Viola Fields in Carpinteria in a helicopter. His injuries were minor, officials said.