Santa Barbara police asking for public’s help to find missing woman

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman.

Police say Maria Gallucci was last seen a week ago leaving her home at 521 De La Vina St.

She is known to frequent the area from De la Vina Street to State Street, police said.

She did not take any of her belongings with her and police said she may have left with an unknown man.

She has no family in town, and no known cell phone or vehicle.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-897-2465. She is considered to be at-risk, police said.