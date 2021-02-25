Barge off East Beach fixing Santa Barbara desalination plant piping

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A barge off East Beach in Santa Barbara is turning heads. It’s a couple hundred yards from Sterns Wharf and been there since Monday. Santa Barbara’s water quality superintendent, Gaylen Fair, said it will be there through Saturday.

The barge is repairing the city’s water desalination pipping. Fair said this is normal maintenance on the piping that usually happens every couple of years. The desalination team saw a problem with the piping two weeks ago and are finishing the repairs this week.

Fair said Santa Barbara residents shouldn’t notice that much of a difference in their water during the repairs. The desalination plant is offline, but only makes up 25% of the city’s water supply.

City officials said the barge came Santa Barbara from Long Beach.