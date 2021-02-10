Hundreds lose power in Santa Barbara after car crashes into power pole

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hundreds of Southern California Edison customers lost power Wednesday evening after a van crashed into a power pole.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Meigs Road and Juanita Avenue.

A white utility van crashed into a power pole, knocking out power to hundreds of customers. The driver suffered moderate injuries and was expected to be taken to the hospital, police said.

According to the Southern California Edison online outage map, more than 2,500 customers were without power at 5 p.m.

Santa Barbara police said the area near the crash would be closed for a prolonged period of time as SoCal Edison crews worked to restore power.