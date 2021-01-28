One person trapped in car due to flooding near Refugio Beach

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Fire is performing a water rescue of a person trapped in their car near Refugio Beach on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday at around 12:38 p.m., a silver sedan became stuck on Refugio Road due to mud and flooding.

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to the area.

County Fire says they are currently performing the water rescue of the person stuck in the car as water levels are rising in the area.

They warn drivers to watch for rising water in low lying areas.

Portions of Refugio Road are closed due to heavy flooding in the area.