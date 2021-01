Santa Barbara - South County

CUYAMA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Public Works will close some roads in Cuyama due to stormy weather on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, public works will close roads at Foothill Road in Cuyama from Kirschenmann Road to Highway 33 on Tuesday night.

The closure is due to potential flooding from the oncoming stormy weather.

