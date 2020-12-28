ICUs at full capacity, affecting other medical needs throughout state

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- It appears Governor Newsom is leaving the extension of the current stay-at-home order up to Dr. Mark Ghaly.

The Health and Human Service Secretary will be looking at the numbers linked to intensive care units before making a decision official this week.

ICU capacity in the Southern California region has hovered around zero during the Christmas holiday, but Santa Barbara Public Health Officer Henning Ansorg said that is not about beds or furniture.

Dr. Ansorg said it is about staffing that can change daily. Medical staff members may be out sick or may be getting vaccinated.

Gov. Newsom said it could impact people in need of other emergency care. That could include a rainy day car accident or a heart attack.

There were 11 deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in Ventura County on Monday and 2 more along the central coast.

The numbers reflect a surge, especially after the holiday gatherings.

One health care leader recommends just saying "no" to invitations. It will help health care workers and perhaps family and friends.

We will have more reaction to the status of the more restrictive stay-at-home order tonight on FOX11 News at 10pm and NewsChannel 3-12 at 11 pm.