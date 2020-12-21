148th coronavirus-related death reported in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County reported one more COVID-19 related death on Monday, bringing the total deaths in the county to 148.

The Public Health Department said this individual was a resident in the Santa Ynez Valley who was over 70 years old and suffered from underlying health conditions.

They confirmed this death was not related to an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

199 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county on Monday. Currently, there are 102 people hospitalized for the virus, with 21 in the ICU.

