Groups serving up healthy eating ideas with fresh foods during the holidays

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A "Stay Home and Eat Healthy for the Holidays" effort is underway this month in Santa Barbara County. The goal is to encourage healthy eating at a time when you may be seeing more home made candy, cookies and holiday treats.

In this case you will use fresh, locally sourced food and a custom recipe guide.

It's a healthy pivot during the limited stay-at-home order.

This is a collaboration between area Farmers' Markets, the Santa Barbara Food Action Network (SBFAN), Santa Barbara County Public Health, Edible Santa Barbara magazine and the Apples to Zucchini Cooking School.



A special information table is set up at the all the Farmers Markets. Information is printed in English and Spanish.

There are also row by row guides to the growers and the items they are selling.



SBFAN Executive Director Shakira Miracle says the program connects the public with farmers and the local fishing industry in a more direct and creative way.

The suggested recipes create a nutritious alternative during the holidays.

There are also lists of "in-season" crops which are generally more affordable for those on a budget. Those on a limited income can also use their monthly funds through the EBT/Cal Fresh program. It comes with a bonus. When you spend $10. you get $20. worth of fresh, local food.



Children have been encouraged to participate through the Apples to Zucchini program which teaches healthy eating and had cooking classes.



At this month's markets there are also suggested ways to design gifts with market nuts and home made items such as granola presented in reusable jars wrapped with ribbons and bows.

