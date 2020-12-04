Santa Barbara Harbor to hold virtual holiday lights contest

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara Harbor will hold a virtual holiday lights contest to substitute for their annual Parade of Lights.

In a release sent out on Friday morning, the Harbor will hold a virtual event called Virtual Vessel Holiday Lights Contest.

The virtual event is due to the cancellation of the 2020 Parade of Lights due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is encouraging boat owners to decorate their boats on the harbor.

Locals will get to vote for the best decorated boat virtually.

It is free to enter in the contest.

There is no official theme for the contest.

The winners will win over $5,000 in prizes including Annual Waterfront Parking Permits, wine, gift certificates and more.

The following will be important dates of the contest:

December 3 to December 13 - Vessel owners decorate their boats. There will be four categories (Power, Sail, Commercial Fishing and Commercial Other).

December 14 to 17 - Waterfront Department Staff visits all participating vessels in their slips and photographs their entry.

December 18 - Waterfront Department Staff posts entrant photos along with a judging poll on social media. The public will then get to score the competitors.

December 21 - Winners announced!

The contest is open to any vessels that have a slip in the Santa Barbara Harbor.

