Goleta looking for bids for new fire station

Santa Barbara - South County

GOLETA, Calif. — Goleta is planning to build a new fire station for Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Fire Station 10 would be built on Hollister Avenue at the corner of Cathedral Oaks Road.

According to city documents the fire station would be a 11,600 square foot one-story building. And it would sit on 1.2 acres across the street from Sandpiper Golf Course.

Monday the city announced they’re extending the deadline for proposals. For more information about the plans or how to apply, visit the City of Goleta’s website.