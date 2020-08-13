Direct Relief packs life-saving aid shipment for Lebanon

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Urgent requests for medical supplies are coming from facilities in Beirut near the epicenter of the August 4 warehouse explosion.

Direct Relief (DR) employees will spend the bulk of the work day preparing a shipment as the humanitarian non-profit coordinates an initial emergency airlift of medical essentials.

DR is planning a potential full cargo plane delivery based on what it knows about needs on the ground and what is immediately available from its medical inventory.

The deadly blast was triggered by a fire and more than 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate that detonated at the capital's port. At least 200 people were killed and an estimated 6,000 people injured. At least 100 others are missing.

An active investigation is underway into the storage of the deadly materials that were locked away in the port warehouse six years ago. Public awareness about the handling of the once-Russian cargo triggered anti-government protests and eventually, the resignation of Lebanon's government cabinet.

Tony Morain, DR's Vice President of Communications, said the non-profit committed $500,000 dollars to the response and provided an emergency $50,000 grant to its long-time partner in Lebanon, Anera in the days following the massive blast.

DR's website details how the Beirut explosion has devastated that country's health system, which was already weakened and in crisis because of economic collapse and COVID-19.

Hospitals near the explosion site were heavily damaged or destroyed, obliterating critical medical equipment and medicines. Scores of doctors, nurses and patients were killed or injured.

If you would like to make a donation to DR and its humanitarian efforts worldwide, click the following link: https://www.directrelief.org

We'll hear from the president and CEO of DR in tonight's newscasts.