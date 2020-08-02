Firefighters rescue dog stuck on cliff at More Mesa Bluffs in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters successfully rescued a dog that became stuck on a cliff at the More Mesa Bluffs Sunday morning.

County Fire received reports that the dog had fallen off of a cliff around 9:46 a.m.

The dog was reportedly in the area of Mockingbird Lane and Calle Las Brisas.

Firefighters responded with a UTV, fire engine, Battalion Chief and a rescue company.

Upon arriving at the scene, crews located the dog about 75 to 100 feet over the side of the cliff. Personnel set up a high-angle rope system and sent one firefighter over the edge of the cliff toward the dog. The dog was then also secured in the rope system and both firefighter and canine were lowered down to the beach below.

Drone footage taken by Santa Barbara County Fire shows the firefighter making contact with the dog before bringing it to safety.

Drone footage of dog rescue at More Mesa Bluffs this morning. pic.twitter.com/ts9XWAhwVI — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) August 2, 2020

County Fire reported the dog was not injured and reunited happily with its owner at the scene.