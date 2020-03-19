SBCC student among 9 confirmed coronavirus cases in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - One of the eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County is a Santa Barbara City College student.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department informed the college Thursday that a Santa Barbara City College student has tested positive for the coronavirus. Santa Barbara City College President Dr. Utpal K. Goswami made the announcement on the university's website.

The student is currently enrolled in a single course at the college. The student is in isolation and is being observed by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

The student's name has not been released due to privacy laws.

Santa Barbara County announced on Thursday that five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the county. Among them is a single South County resident who is in their 20s, although it's unclear if this is the student who tested positive.

SBCC has already transitioned to online classes throughout the remainder of the spring term. All on-campus operations and events from March 16-29 have been canceled.