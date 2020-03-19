Santa Barbara County announces 5 more COVID-19 cases; total cases now 9

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Five more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed the new positive cases just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The five additional cases now brings the total number of positive cases in the county to eight.

The five latest cases are listed below:

Case #4—in their 20s and resides in South County

Case #5—in their 50s and resides in South County

Case #6—in their 30s and resides in North County

Case #7—in their 30s and resides in North County

Case #8—in their 50s and resides in South County

Public health officials are working to identify anyone who may have been in contact with these people. Public health is also investigating to determine how each person contracted the virus.

The county public health department announced its third case on Wednesday. The third person was a relative of the first confirmed case.

Public health officials say large gatherings should be avoided and people should remain in their homes and avoid non-essential outings.

“We are urging our community to stay home when they are sick and practice consistent social distancing practices, said Van Do-Reynoso, Public Health Director for Santa Barbara County. “It is critical that we all take the necessary steps to slow the spread of this illness in our community.”

Both San Luis Obispo County and Ventura County have announced mandatory orders for residents to shelter in their homes. So far, no such announcement has been made in Santa Barbara County.