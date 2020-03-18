Rollover crash in Santa Barbara damages multiple parked cars

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A vehicle rollover damaged multiple parked vehicles Wednesday morning in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to the six-vehicle accident around 10 a.m. at Garden and Cota in Santa Barbara.

According to responders on scene, the driver that caused the incident had a medical emergency and lost control of the car.

The car launched and hit six other vehicles.

Our news crew on scene reported one person trapped.

One person was treated on scene, another was transported to the hospital.

Roads were blocked due to this incident.

This incident is currently under investigation.