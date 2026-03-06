Skip to Content
County employee and local cub scout leader Michael Schmidt of Oceano arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

March 6, 2026 11:38 am
OCEANO, Calif. (KEYT) – Thursday morning, 46-year-old Michael Schmidt was arrested at his Oceano home for the possession of child sexual abuse material.

On Feb. 17, the Sheriff's Office started an investigation after receiving a tip about suspected child sexual abuse material in their jurisdiction stated a press release Friday from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators identified Schmidt and learned that he was assigned to the County Health Department's Information Technology Department and was a local cub scout leader in the Five Cities area detailed the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department.

On the morning of March 5, detectives alongside members of the Fresno County Internet Crimes Against Children Task force served a search warrant at Schmidt's Oceano home and the 46-year-old was taken into custody without incident on a charge of possession of child sexual abuse material noted the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Detective Division at 805-781-4500.

The County of San Luis Obispo issued the following statement when reached for comment by Your News Channel, "We are aware of the arrest and are cooperating fully with law enforcement."

