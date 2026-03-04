Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo Police turn to the public for help investigating last month’s suspicious death

Image courtesy of the San Luis Obispo Police Department
today at 10:52 am
Published 11:09 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – Local police are turning to the public for help identifying a woman who may be connected to a suspicious death in the area last month.

On Feb. 12, 2026, the body of a woman was discovered near an encampment behind a gas station on Los Osos Valley Road and her death is considered suspicious stated the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

On Wednesday, San Luis Obispo Police turned to the public for help identifying a woman shown in the images included in this article in connection with the death.

Additional details about either woman and their connection has not been made available at this point in the investigation.

If you have more information to share or can identify the woman, you are asked to contact Detective Koznek at 805-594-8005.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew Gillies

