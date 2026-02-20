Cal Poly instructor Kevin Coulombe arrested for contacting and arranging to meet a minor for sex

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – On Wednesday, Cal Poly Instructor Kevin Coulombe of San Luis Obispo was arrested for contacting and arranging to meet a minor for sex.

On Feb. 18, 2026, detectives served a search warrant at multiple locations in in San Luis Obispo as part of an ongoing investigation into the sexual exploitation of children stated a press release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Friday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, search warrants were executed at the 38-year-old's home, his vehicle, and at Cal Poly were he is currently employed as an instructor.

As a result of the search warrants, Coulombe was arrested on multiple charges including contacting a minor with the intent to have sex and arranging to meet a minor for a sexual purpose detailed the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Further investigation revealed that Coulombe previously worked as a teacher at San Luis Obispo High School as well as Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton, California shared the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with additional information related to this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Sheriff's Detective Division at 805-781-4500.

Your News Channel has reached out to California Polytechnic State University, the San Luis Coastal Unified School District, and Sequoia Union High School District for comment and more information and their respective responses will be added to this article when they are received.